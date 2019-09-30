Featured Obituaries
Recent ObituariesToday Yesterday Last week Last month
Recent Condolences
Dean Slagel
Dean will be missed by everyone. He was a very sweet person and always had a smile on his face. The following scriptures have given me hope. They...
Faron Wickey
My condolences go out to Edna and Linda Wickey, I have followed this family since i had lost my true forever love Stephen Jay Wickey in 1982, My...
James Freeze, Sr.
Jamie, We are so sorry for your loss of your father. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lowell Miller
Dear Shirley, So sorry for your loss . He will be greatly missed. You & your family are in our prayers. We will be out of town starting the 3rd....