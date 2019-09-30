A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Tedd W. Mishler

Tedd W. Mishler, 69, New Paris, died at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Miller's Merry Manor, Syracuse.
He was born...

Tedd Mishler

1950 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 30, 2019
Lowell E. Miller

Lowell E. Miller, 77, died Friday, Sept. 27, at Green House Village.
He was born April 30, 1942, in Goshen, to Edwin...

Lowell Miller

1942 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 28, 2019
James L. Freeze, Sr.

James L. Freeze Sr., 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Hospice House of Center...

James Freeze, Sr.

1932 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 28, 2019
Todd William Allberry

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. [mdash] Todd William Allberry, 54, Masaryktown, Florida, died Saturday, Sept. 21, at his home.
He...

Todd William Allberry

1964 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 27, 2019

Clara N. Miller, 79, LaGrange, died at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at her residence, after a 10-year battle with...

Clara Miller

1940 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 27, 2019
Caroll L. Vosteen

Caroll Louise Vosteen, 91, passed away quietly Thursday, Sept. 26, at Life Care Center, LaGrange.
She was born May...

Caroll Vosteen

1928 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 27, 2019
Kirby L. Whitehead

Kirby L. Whitehead, 74, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1944, in Goshen, to Wendell...

Kirby Whitehead

1944 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 25, 2019
Larry William Otto

Larry William Otto, 65, Goshen, died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at his home.
He was born Sept. 27, 1953, in...

Larry Otto

1953 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 25, 2019
Goldie A. Hooley

Goldie A. Hooley, 94, LaGrange, died Sept. 22, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Mrs. Hooley was born Oct. 27, 1924 in...

Goldie Hooley

1924 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 24, 2019
Lena H. Martin

Lena H. Martin, 79, Middlebury, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:04 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at her...

Lena Martin

1939 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 24, 2019

Wilma Fern Lehman, 90, passed away Sept. 20, at Riverside Village, Elkhart.
She was born May 26, 1929 to Clarence and...

Wilma Lehman

1929 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 24, 2019
Jack J. Yoder

Jack J. Yoder, 88, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at William Child's Hospice House, Palm Bay, Florida.
He was born March 10,...

Jack Yoder

1931 - 2019

Obituary

Published on September 24, 2019
Recent Condolences

Dean Slagel

Dean will be missed by everyone. He was a very sweet person and always had a smile on his face. The following scriptures have given me hope. They...

Faron Wickey

My condolences go out to Edna and Linda Wickey, I have followed this family since i had lost my true forever love Stephen Jay Wickey in 1982, My...

James Freeze, Sr.

Jamie, We are so sorry for your loss of your father. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.

Lowell Miller

Dear Shirley, So sorry for your loss . He will be greatly missed. You & your family are in our prayers. We will be out of town starting the 3rd....

Phyllis Hall

A memorial tree was planted in memory of Phyllis J. Hall.  ...

Lena Martin

My grandma was a nice lady she loved to cook and garendin with her flowers and she loved her 4 boys my dad floyd k Martin and 3 more

